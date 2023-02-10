AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — During this season we are surrounded by relationships and showing our love to others. Family support services director of behavioral health and wellness Kathy Tortoreo said people should also focus on self-love.

“Self-love is a person’s ability to really accept and love themselves for who they are. With all of our positives and all our negatives,” said Tortoreo.

She added that self-love is an important factor in our mental health because accepting yourself, leads to good mental health.

“Self-love is essential to have that good mental health and recognizing when we don’t. Or we engage in behaviors that are not self-loving we have to make those changes. So that we can have a little bit more happiness in our life,” said Tortoreo.

She said that self-love also plays a big role in relationships.

“When you are in couple ship, it’s going to be very hard to believe that someone can love you as well as they do if you don’t have a certain amount of self-love. So, you may have someone who is loving and devoted to you,” said Tortoreo. “But if you don’t accept yourself for who you are it can be hard for you to believe someone truly loves you. So, for us to able to have that good mental health, have that self-acceptance, self-love. That gives us the ability to accept the fact that other people love us.”

She added a way to show self-love is by creating a healthy life balance.

“So, it’s really important to have balance in your life. So being able to engage in work life that you either love or you like, and you enjoy. Or you feel productive in, or you are very good at. But also have a balance of rest taking care of yourself, engaging in activities that bring you joy,” said Tortoreo.

A few of those activities include going to a sporting event or movie, hanging out with people who make you happy and physical activities. Other activities could be setting time aside to do your makeup or read a book.

Tortoreo added that setting time aside allows you to not only feel more balanced but also allows you to continue to show yourself love.