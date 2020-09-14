Local management group takes over Pheasant Trails Golf Course in Dumas; will add new restaurant too

DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —”If we’re going to have a facility, we want it to be top notch,” said Dumas Mayor Bob Brinkmann.

That’s what Mayor Brinkmann and the Dumas City Commissioners are wanting for the Pheasant Trails Golf Course after recently agreeing on a long-term lease agreement Cory Beckner and his management group to oversee operations.

Beckner and his group run the successful Twisted Elms Golf Club in Dalhart and they’ve got big plans for Pheasant Trails.

“First thing is just really getting people to understand how good of a facility they have here and making foot traffic a little more popular. The next thing we’re going to do is open up our second restaurant, Twisted Sports Bar and Grill. Dumas has a fantastic business. The schools are thriving. The economy is thriving. There is so much potential here,” said Cory Beckner, Twisted Elms Golf Club Owner.

Mayor Brinkmann says this decision comes as Pheasant Trails has become a financial burden on the city, costing them hundreds of thousands of dollars each year to take care of it. .

“We knew we had a great product there but part of that is because we spend money out there and now we’re just trying to find ways to promote it and get more people playing, so we don’t have to invest as much money, it carries itself a little bit more,” said Mayor Brinkmann.

Beckner says that after going through all the ups and downs of owning and operating Twisted Elms in Dalhart, they’ve figured out the blueprint for success and want to bring that success to Dumas.

“We’re excited to see us being here, getting people out to this, getting people to the restaurant and checking out the golf course and making an impact here in Dumas,” said Buckner.

Beckner says he hopes to have the restaurant up and going in January or February of next year.