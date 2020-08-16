Local man dead after motorcycle accident in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A local man is dead after a motorcycle accident in south Amarillo, according to the Amarillo Police Department.

APD said that on August 16, 2020, at 10:58 a.m., officers were called to a motorcycle crash in a parking lot in the 4500 block of South Washington St.

Police said that Kenneth Ray Morris, a 60-year-old male of Amarillo, had been heading east on SW 46th going towards Washington when he had turned in to the parking lot at 4500 S. Washington and drove thru the parking lot at what APD said was a high rated speed while performing a wheelie.

APD added that Morris lost control of his motorcycle and struck a wooden utility pole, and died at the scene as a result of the injuries sustained from the crash. Police said Morris was wearing a helmet, and speed is a factor in this collision.

The incident is being investigated by the Traffic Investigation Squad of the Amarillo Police Department.

More from MyHighPlains.com: