AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Local libraries are helping make a difference in the community. The Amarillo Public Library and the Canyon Area Library have partnered up with Randall County Master Gardeners on the Seed Library project.

This project allows the community to go to the library and checkout seeds free of charge just in time for the spring season.

“People can prepare to, you know, grow some of their own food, share it with their families and their neighbors develop the hobby of gardening, which is good for you in so many ways,” said Stacy Clopton, Amarillo Public Library Coordinator of Public Relations. “Gardening is one of the hobbies that they talk about being good for your mental health. It’s also good for your physical health because you work at your garden.”

Aspiring gardeners can checkout spinach, carrot, beet, and lettuce seeds. Each seed packet has information on how to grow and properly take care of the seeds. “People are comfortable coming to the library, so we’re pleased that we can do that,” said Clopton. “It is the responsibility of libraries to connect people with information of all kinds, including how to be a gardener. And so this is one more way that we’re just fulfilling our mission.”

Clopton said that the response to the Seed Library has been successful and that people have enjoyed coming in to learn how to be gardeners.

The Amarillo Public Library has also collaborated with Randall County Master Gardeners on several educational programs that have taken place at the library. Clopton said, “We have plans for more in April and in the summer, so people can watch out for those programs that are just great opportunities to learn more.”

Library cardholders may checkout five seed packets per month. Individuals without library cards can go through Randall County Master Gardeners.

For more information on how to checkout the seed packets or upcoming events, visit the Amarillo Public Library website.