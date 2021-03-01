Local leader talks the importance of getting minorities COVID-19 vaccines

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Recent data from multiple sources show certain minority groups are less likely to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the Health Resources and Services Administration, in the State of Texas, only .46% of African Americans have completed getting their COVID-19 vaccines, and only .92% of Asian Americans have finished receiving theirs. This compared to the close to six percent of whites and over 30% of Hispanics that have all received their vaccines.

Patrick Miller, president of Amarillo Branch NAACP said they recently hosted a virtual town hall to combat misinformation regarding COVID-19 vaccinations.

Miller said the reason minorities are less likely to get the vaccine is due to the federal government not being trustworthy with vaccinations in the past, but Miller said this is not the case this time.

“They have actually pulled back the curtain and have really revealed as much information as possible so that people can rely on the scientific data that’s out there,” said Miller.

He said the NAACP tries to share once a week information regarding COVID-19 vaccinations.

Miller added to avoid misinformation and go directly to the source, whether that be the City of Amarillo or your primary care physician.