Local law enforcement react to Levelland SWAT standoff

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Lubbock County Sheriff’s Officers along with Levelland Police responded to a swat situation in Levelland Thursday afternoon.

Officials said shortly after police arrived, gunfire was exchanged, killing one officer and injuring four other officers.

Omar Soto-Chavira was identified late Thursday night as the suspect accused of killing Lubbock County Sheriff’s Sergeant Josh Bartlett, critically wounding Levelland Police Sergeant Shawn Wilson, and injuring three more officers.

The day started when officials said someone tried to bait a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper into a confrontation near Levelland. This then led officers to a barricaded subject, later identified as Soto-Chavira. During that standoff, officials said Soto-Chavira fired shots at officers.

Sheriff Christopher Forbis, with the Randall County Sheriff’s Office, said when an event like this happens it affects everyone in law enforcement.

“We would like to send our love and prayers to the families for what they are going through, this is going to be a really hard time for them. We just want them to know any support or anything we can do for them we will do,” said Sheriff Forbis.

Sheriff Brian Thomas, with the Potter County Sheriff’s Office, said they are sending out well wishes out to the members of the Levelland Police Department and Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office during this time

“You are in our thoughts and prayers and the Bartlett, we express our extreme sympathy to you. We just want you to know we have your back and praying for you guys,” said Sheriff Thomas.

The Amarillo police department released this statement on Thursday on Facebook:

Officials said a capital murder charge against Soto-Chavira is likely.