Local impact on July surge of jobs and drop of unemployment

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Friday, the Labor Department reported employers added 943,000 jobs in July and the unemployment rate dropped down to 5.4%.

According to the Labor Department, July had one of the strongest monthly performances in recent months.

This surge was led by gains in the leisure and hospitality market.

Kevin Carter, president, and CEO of the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation said that’s great on a national level, but West Texas never really missed a beat.

“It’s good to see that the numbers are encouraging on a national level and that our local and state numbers seem to keep growing as well,” said Carter.

Carter added we are heading in the right direction.

“I guess we will still grow at or above the national average, hopeful for the foreseeable future, but you know we certainly can’t guarantee that,” added Carter.

Workforce Development Specialist at Workforce Solutions Panhandle Phillip Flores said this strong performance shows that people are ready to get back to work.

“I think that shows with our low unemployment rate. We have the lowest unemployment rate in the state, so that shows skilled workers are working. And the employers out there that are looking for employees that’s because of growth in other sectors,” said Flores.

Flores said the High Plains is seeing strong growth in several sectors.

“Here we have ag, oil, hospitality, the restaurant industry, retail. We have a little bit of everything when you come here. Manufacturing is making a huge jump in this area, so I think the panhandle is definitely a leader in the state,” said Flores.