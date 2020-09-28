Local hospitals seeing increase in COVID-19 cases

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Our local hospitals are dealing with the latest spike of COVID-19 cases, first-hand.

Dr. Scott Milton, MD, Infectious Disease Specialist at Texas Tech Physician spoke to us about the pandemic’s timeline and what could possibly be the factors behind this most recent spike in cases.

Dr. Milton recalled the peak in summer, following when Governor Greg Abbott relaxed his restriction orders. Then four to six weeks ago, that declined. However, that was still prior to the start of school and Labor Day weekend.

Since then, “We have seen a steady rise with kind of a real peak, that started about ten days ago to two weeks ago,” said Milton.

He continued, “We can go through all the examples of what’s happened since the pandemic started. In the first part of the year, it was congregating, whether that be at work or whether that be in prison, or other functions like games, etc.”

Dr. Milton said any time we have problems, it is when people congregate.

When asked if he saw the number of cases decreasing again in the near future, Dr. Milton’s response was no and that instead, we will continue to see “persistent ongoing prevalence in our community.”

In addition, Dr. Milton encourages everyone to get their flu shot and to continue to wear masks and social distance. By wearing a mask, you are not just protecting yourself, but those around you.

