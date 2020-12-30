Local hospitals see number of staff in quarantine decrease, while the amount of staff being vaccinated increases

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Similar to what has been seen in local COVID-19 case numbers and Trauma Service Area A’s hospitalization rate, the number of hospital staff members in quarantine has also decreased.

During today’s City COVID-19 Update, local health officials spoke on various subjects including the dramatic decrease in hospital staff members in quarantine, the COVID-19 Vaccine and its’ effectiveness against the new strain of the coronavirus.

Dr. Brian Weis, Chief Medical Officer at Northwest Texas Hospital, stated “All these trends are going in the right direction and now with the add in of a vaccine, I think we’re seeing the end of this marathon that Casey has talked about.”

Additionally, Dr. Weis spoke about the hospital’s staff members that are currently in quarantine.

“In regard to our staff, we’re down to thirty-six quarantined staff members. We were at one hundred and fifty plus two months ago,” explained Dr. Weis.

He later stated that there has been no part of Northwest Texas Hospital that has not been affected by this virus over the past ten months.

Dr. Michael Lamanteer, BSA’s Chief Medical Officer, also shared that they are now down to only 50 staff members in quarantine.

As for COVID-19 vaccine distribution, Dr. Lamanteer stated that at this point, they have now vaccinated at least 1,300 BSA employees.

“I know that our folks here at BSA have been working tirelessly to make sure we’re vaccinating all those individuals who want the vaccine.” Dr. Lamanteer additionally reminded everyone that, “This is not a mandatory vaccine, this is something that is voluntary.”

Additionally, during today’s City COVID-19 Update, Dr. Scott Milton, Amarillo Public Health Authority, addressed the new strain of the COVID-19 virus and how it relates to the COVID-19 vaccines that have already been approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

“Viruses commonly mutate. You know, if you think about the flu virus, we have to update that every year. So it’s not exactly.. it’s not really unexpected that we wouldn’t, to see a new strain like this,” said Dr. Milton.

Dr. Milton later stated, “I think in the future it’s going to mean that we probably need to modify these vaccines, I would imagine from time to time, but they still seem to be effective at present.”