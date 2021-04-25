Local hospitals provide update on staffing

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On Wednesday, local health officials gave an update on the staffing situation in Amarillo hospitals.

It was almost a year ago when both BSA and Northwest Texas Hospital tapped into using RAC resources after many staff members were forced to quarantine after testing positive or being exposed to COVID-19.

And, now a much different story, as both hospitals begin demobilizing RAC nursing staff from their hospitals.

“In the next week, we will be completely free of any of the RAC associated staff visiting us for many, many months. We will totally be dependent on our own employed staff as of the end of April,” said Dr. Brian Weis, Chief Medical Officer for Northwest Texas Hospital.

As of Wednesday, BSA’s chief medical officer, Dr. Michael Lamanteer said the hospital still had 36 RAC staff members and added by the end of the month, they should have close to zero.

“That has been an outstanding degree of help that we have received and we are grateful for,” said Dr. Lamanteer.

Dr. Weis said they hit another landmark this month as no members of the Northwest staff was quarantined. As for BSA, they said only one staff member is in quarantine.

“We are down to numbers zero and one for each hospital when before, we had close to 100 employees quarantined in previous peaks. The individuals that were quarantined are those who have not been vaccinated,” said Dr. Lamanteer.

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic here on the High Plains in November, Dr. Weis said there were more RAC nurses working in our hospitals, than staff that lived here.

Currently, the City of Amarillo is at status level yellow, compared to this time last year–when we were at status level red.