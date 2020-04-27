Local hospitals feeling the affects of increase of COVID-19 numbers

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As more cases of coronavirus grow in Amarillo, the use of the hospitals and its equipment grows as well.

Today at the city COVID-19 briefing, Dr.Brian Weis of Northwest Texas Healthcare System was among the officials, and he talked about how with the number of increased cases comes the strain on the hospitals.

He talked in particular about the critical care beds, and how when someone gets COVID-19, they aren’t at the hospital for a limited time and more resources are needed to help that patient stable and off a ventilator.

“These are not patients that go into the critical care unit for two or three days. On average, most of these patients we are testing are in seven to ten days. So that’s a problem. We are constantly working on how we can increase that capacity, not only in terms of just beds, but staff that can take care of those patients that are critical care trained. It is a challenge right now that is still are biggest vulnerability at the the moment,” said Dr. Weis.

Dr. Weis said half of the ventilators at Northwest are in use, 75% of which are being used for patients fighting COVID-19.

“Part of the challenge and part of our concern is these patients that are COVID related in the critical care beds are needing prolonged time in critical care. The more they are needing particular labor intensive measures to either keep them off a ventilator or just try to minimize their time on a ventilator. That’s become much more labor intensive for our staff,” said Dr. Weis.

Dr. Weis said they are moving away from hydroxychlorquine to a plasma treatment for their critically ill patients.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: