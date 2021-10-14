Local high school string quartet to join touring Beatles vs. Stones tribute show

“MasterPromo” shows Chris LeGrand (“Mick”) and Trey Garrity (“Keith Richards”); photos taken by Michelle Fairless

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Caprock High School String Quartet will join the touring Beatles vs. Stones tribute show.

On Nov. 20 the show Beatles vs. Stones – ‘A Musical Showdown’ returns to the Amarillo Civic Center on Saturday, Nov. 20.

The show pits Rolling Stones tribute band ‘Satisfaction’ against rival Brit boys ‘Abbey Road’ in an all-out musical showdown for rock dominance. The string quartet will perform six songs with the bands.

Abby Road will play songs spanning the Beatle’s career and engage in a showdown of the hits with Stones tribute band ‘Satisfaction’ who offer renditions of the Rolling Stones music.

Caprock High seniors Amy Durham, Liberty Srithavoravong, Max Rue, and junior Jocelyn Macias will join the bands for the songs “Eleanor Rigby,” “A Day in the Life,” “Hello Goodbye,” “Hey Jude,” “Gimme Shelter” and “Ruby Tuesday.”

Tickets are $30 – $65, plus ticket fees, and may be purchased online at panhandletickets.com, by phone at (806) 378-3096, or at the Amarillo Civic Center Complex Box Office.

Tickets are also available at all United Supermarkets in Amarillo, Borger, Canyon, Dalhart, Dumas, Hereford, and Pampa.