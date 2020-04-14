Local high school coaches connecting with student-athletes virtually

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — COVID-19 has cut a lot of student athlete’s seasons short, but it’s not stopping some area coaches from preparing for the next one.

Local coaches have started taking workouts and meetings to their athletes thanks to virtual meeting rooms like Zoom and Google Hangouts.

Coaches from Randall, Canyon, and Panhandle High School have all implemented virtual meeting rooms so they can still communicate and coach their young athletes.

Brent Satterwhite, an assistant football coach at Randall Highschool said they have started using Google Hangouts. Satterwhite said Randall High’s coaching staff can send their athletes specific workouts through the software.

Canyon has been staying in touch through Zoom, to connect through video as well. They have also been using Twitter, posting player workouts to help motivate their student-athletes.

Blake Bryant, Canyons head football coach said, “We’re going through our routes, we’re going through our blocking schemes, and our kids are smart, and this is how they learn, you know? They learn digitally, and then they can go out and do it themselves, so, I don’t think…obviously, it would be better if we could be with them, but this is still working really well.”

The overall consensus seems to point out that the online workouts and meetings between the coaches and athletes are going well. Panhandle Head football coach, Dane Ashley said, ” We had our first meetings with the kids, and I thought it went really well”.

While the meetings and workouts are running smoothly, Coach Satterwhite believes that at the end of the day it comes down to the student-athletes, he said, “We’ve checked up on them for accountability purposes, but ultimately the ball is in their court.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: