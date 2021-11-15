Local healthcare facility completes surgical milestone with new technology

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Physicians Surgical Hospitals facility, a BSA Health System and physician-owned surgical facility, announced Monday that doctors performed the facility’s 500th joint replacement surgery using the MAKO SmartRobotics™ system earlier this month.

The system, which was first used at the facility in September 2020, is a “cutting-edge robotic surgical solution for total and partial hip and knee replacements,” a news release from the facility stated. The system uses 3D imaging software prior to the procedure to create an individualized surgical plan.

“We partner the system’s high accuracy and efficiency with our surgeon’s skill for optimal patient outcomes,” Todd Greene, the chief executive officer of Physicians Surgical Hospitals, said in the release. “We are proud to be a leader in innovative and patient-centric orthopedic offerings in the Texas Panhandle. Our team is dedicated to continually providing patients with state-of-the-art treatments and surgical solutions for joint pain relief.”

This comes after the Physicians Surgical Hospitals facility was named by U.S. News & World Report as a High Performing Hospital for hip fractures and knee replacements earlier this year, the release stated. For more information, visit physurg.com.