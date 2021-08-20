Local health officials talk the importance of quarantining

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As COVID-19 cases surge in our area, local health officials are clearing up who needs to quarantine after exposure to COVID-19.

“I think one of the things that we discovered over the course of this pandemic and certainly in the past month or two is the supreme importance of personal responsibility. The fact of if someone is infected or has symptoms they don’t need to go to work or school. They need to be tested,” said Amarillo Health Authority Dr. Todd Bell.

Dr. Bell said at the City of Amarillo COVID-19 briefing that if you have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, it is important to quarantine unless you are vaccinated.

Dr. Bell said it is important for people to do the right thing and not question if they need to or should quarantine if they have been exposed.

“Don’t wait for some official to tell you what the right thing to do is. We need to as a community to know what the right thing to do is,” said Dr. Bell.

Dr. Bell added if people have questions regarding exposure or how long to quarantine, to call the Health Department.

He said with school starting back up, he says this will increase the transmission rate within the community.

“With school starting, the process of quarantine is not going to be an easy one. There are not going to be folks who are going to be calling you and telling you your child six hours after they were exposed needs to be quarantined. That’s just not happening. So we need to be able to take responsibility as individuals, as community members, and take care of our neighbors by taking care of ourselves,” added Dr. Bell.

Casie Stoughton, director of Amarillo Public Health said we are in an area of high transmission.

Dr. Bell added he strongly encourages those who are unvaccinated to get vaccinated.