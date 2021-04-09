Local health officials talk prolonged side effects of COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – During this week’s City of Amarillo COVID-19 briefing, local health experts talked about prolonged side effects seen by people who have recovered from the virus.

Amarillo Public Health Authority Dr.Scott Milton said side effects are broad and that COVID-19 can affect people in many different ways and he says in some ways chronically.

Dr. Milton said some of the prolonged effects that they have seen are chronic lung injuries, like scarring of the lungs. Others are people losing their sense of smell and can’t get it back, or brain fog.

Chief Medical Officer at Northwest Texas Hospital Dr. Brian Weis, added an article from the Lancet Journal of Psychiatry found that one out of three will receive a neurological or psychiatric diagnosis after having the virus.

“It’s just a plethora of manifestations of what they call long haul syndrome or post covid-19 syndrome at this point,” said Dr. Weis.

Dr. Weis said that if you have had COVID-19 versus the flu, you have an over 44% increased chance of having a neurological or psychiatric diagnosis.

Dr. Milton added that the best way to protect yourself is to get a vaccine, so you don’t have to worry about having long term effects down the road.

The City of Amarillo’s vaccination clinic is still open over at the Amarillo Civic Center on Saturday from 9 AM to 2 PM, Monday 9 AM to 5 PM, and Tuesday from 9 AM to 7 PM.