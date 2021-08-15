Local health officials address COVID-19 myths

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As COVID-19 cases surge across the nation and here on the High Plains, local health leaders are addressing the community and breaking down myths regarding the virus.

“Myth number 1. COVID’s not real. It’s just like the flu. Wake up. Get a clue, it is not like the flu. It is ten times more lethal than the flu. It is becoming more rapid in our community. It is devasting our health care system,” said Chief Medical Officer at BSA, Dr. Michael Lamanteer.

Dr. Lamanteer, making his concerns heard at an emergency press conference with health leaders on Thursday.

“You have to get your facts straight. You have to make sure you know what’s going on before you start making assumptions that are incorrect,” added Dr. Lamanteer.

Dr. Lamanteer said these sorts of myths make him anxious, nervous, and downright frustrated.

“Myth number 2. All the people in the hospital today are all of those who are vaccinated. Wrong. That is false. The majority in our facilities that are hospitalized did not get vaccinated,” said Dr. Lamanteer.

Both BSA and Northwest said they’re back to double digits of people coming back to hospitals when back in June they were single digits.

According to health officials, most of the patients coming into local hospitals are younger and unvaccinated, with the rare breakthrough case.

“Myth number 3. The vaccine is 100 percent effective. That is incorrect. It is not 100 percent effective. No therapy we give for medical can be, in the history of the world, is 100 percent effective. So remember that. But when we tell you something is 95 percent effective that’s extremely successful,” added Dr. Lamanteer.

Dr. Brian Weis, chief medical officer for Northwest Texas Hospital, said what we do here in Amarillo not only affects people locally but the entire region.

“We have all these hospitals out in the region because for one reason or another ask BSA or Northwest or the VA to take patients because we are a higher level of care and we are glad to accept those patients. Today, there are 43 patients waiting for beds and to come to Amarillo, because we can’t take them,” said Dr. Weis

Dr. Lamanteer said in his opinion they are not far off from hospitals in East Texas where they are being overrun with COVID. He said we are getting back to where we were in December, but it has the potential to be worse.

Mayor Ginger Nelson said the local government is going to partner with local health leaders to educate and ask what can be done to help turn the tide.