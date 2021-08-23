Local health experts talk FDA approving Pfizer vaccine

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A big step Monday in the fight against COVID-19 as the United States Food and Drug Administration approved the first COVID-19 vaccine.

The FDA making that announcement Monday morning, with President Joe Biden saying quote, “The moment you’ve been waiting for is here. It’s time for you to go get your vaccination. Get it today.”

According to the FDA, the vaccine known as the Pfizer vaccine will now be marketed as Comirnaty for the prevention of COVID-19 in individuals 16 years of age and older, according to the FDA and the vaccine will continue to be available under the Emergency Use Authorization for individuals 12 through 15 years old.

Dr. Rodney Young, regional chair of family and community medicine at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center said this approval will help people who are hesitant to get the vaccine due to it only having the Emergency Use Authorization.

“There will probably be some people that will feel a little better about going ahead and making the decision because they know, with confidence that a huge amount of information has been combed through to arrive at this decision that we have heard about today in terms of full approval,” Dr. Young.

The FDA approval doesn’t change how you get a vaccine as it will remain free of charge for those who want one.

BSA Director of Pharmacy Jamie McCarrell, said they are hopeful that with more people feeling confident with the FDA approval and getting vaccinated, the hospitalization rate can get back to a more functional rate.

Both Dr. Young and McCarrell agree that the Moderna vaccine could be approved by the FDA soon.