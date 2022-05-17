AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Right now, the United States is experiencing a baby formula shortage, and families across the nation are wondering what they can do to make sure their babies are getting the nutrients they need.

Assistant Professor in the Department of Pediatrics at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, Dr. Christine Garner said that if people are looking to order baby formula from Canada, the formula is regulated by Health Canada much like here in the US with the Food and Drug Administration as baby formula has to have essential proteins, vitamins, and nutritional requirements.

“Infant formulas in both countries are tightly regulated,” said Dr. Garner.

She said if you can obtain formula from Canada, it would be acceptable to feed an infant. She added if you do so, your baby should be fine switching.

“There are some slight differences, but I would say they are not drastic. For any normally developing, healthy infant, there should not be major, major problems or challenges there,” said Dr. Garner.

She said what you feed your infant, also depends on their age.

“Infants under six months of age really need infant formula, regardless of what brand it is. For infants older than six months, if they are in a desperate, emergency situation, it may be ok to give them cow’s milk for a very short period of time, but switching back to infant formula as soon as possible is important,” said Dr. Garner.

Dr. Garner said for any woman that is pregnant or currently breastfeeding, she strongly encourages them to continue to breastfeed or start breastfeeding once their baby is born due to the current baby formula shortage.

Amazon told us in a statement, that US-based Amazon customers are not able to purchase baby formula products from Amazon.ca if they are sold and shipped by Amazon or sold by third-party sellers and shipped by Amazon.

According to the Associated Press, the FDA said they had reached a deal to allow Abbott Nutrition to restart its Sturgis, Michigan-based plant. But Abbott said it will take eight to ten weeks before new products begin arriving in stores.