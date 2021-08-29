Local health expert talks kids and COVID-19 vaccines

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Local health experts are stressing the importance of vaccines in kids that are eligible, this as the first few weeks of school wrap up.

Amarillo Public Health Authority Dr. Todd Bell said compared to last year more and more kids are getting and becoming sick with COVID-19.

Dr. Bell added that is still rare for kids to be hospitalized with COVID-19. He said some of the symptoms kids face can be different from adults.

“There is something called MSIC. It’s an uncommon reaction to having a COVID infection and it’s something that happens more frequently in children, certainly the c part of it stands for children. So we see that children with MSIC can have significant issues with breathing, they have heart problems, kidney problems, liver inflation, they often times have to be put in the pediatric intensive care unit,” said Dr. Bell.

Dr. Bell said those kids that are eligible need to get vaccinated to protect themselves and others.

He said the symptoms kids can face from getting the vaccine is the same as adults.

“Kids can get a low-grade fever, these can last for 24 hours sometimes, they can get muscle aches, they can get headaches. These are other things we see with other vaccines as well. So it’s not really any different. I will point out there is a risk of inflammatory myocarditis, which is inflammation of the heart muscle that occurs in about one in every 100,000 people who get one of the MNRA vaccines, and its something we can treat in kids with just ibuprofen and then we are able to send them home,” said Dr. Bell.

Dr. Bell added that kids have a higher risk of getting inflammatory myocarditis by COVID-19.

“It worth noting that the virus itself has a one in 50,000 chance risk of causing the same thing except that it tends to be more severe and those kids wind up in the pediatric intensive care unit,” said Dr. Bell.

Dr. Bell also stressed the importance of kids wearing masks in schools as if kids are not, it could lead to more kids being infected and lead to children being hospitalized.

Dr. Bell said an average kid in school has 50 interactions with other people a day.