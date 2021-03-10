Local health authorities warn to stay proactive as masks become optional

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As of Wednesday, March 10, Texas’ state-wide mask mandate has been lifted.

While the state moves forward with masks no longer being a requirement, Northwest Texas Hospital’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Brian Weis, shared during today’s City of Amarillo’s COVID-19 Update that he is rather nervous about this transition.

Dr. Weis said that to him, this is not very dissimilar to when his occasional patients, who are taking medications for hypertension.

“They come in and say, ‘You know Doc., my blood pressure has been looking great recently so I went ahead and stopped my blood pressure medicines. It’s usually no surprise that their blood pressure surges after that,” said Dr. Weis.

Dr. Weis later addressing commentaries about another expected surge in COVID-19 cases. He explained all of these commentaries shared a common theme: The U.K. COVID-19 variant, B.1.1.7. Dr. Weis shared that this variant is 75% more infectious.

“What they’ve been able to see is that in communities, where this particular variant is, there’s a tipping point- when it hits about 50% of the prevalence of the virus in that community, meaning that half of the virus is that variant.”

Dr. Weis continued to explained when that occurs, those communities see surges.

“Right now there are parts in the United States, where we are at 40% of the prevalence in this particular variant. So most of these commenters are saying within the next one to four months, we may be to expect- basically a surge based on the prevalence of this variant,” said Dr. Weis.

Northwest’s Chief Medical Officer continued to say that as we let our guard down, we also must be prepared to put it back up quickly, if this turns out to be the case, here in the United States.

Additionally, Dr. Michael Lamanteer, Chief Medical Officer at BSA, stated that everyone who is eligible should go get vaccinated.

Dr. Lamanteer stated, “Again, there’s this- there’s a strong argument I think for all of us who are able to get vaccinated, based upon meeting the appropriate criteria, to really consider why we would not.” He continued, “I think that the safety and efficacy at this point certainly is pointing in the right direction, and we’re never going to know all the details about any drug or therapy. There’s going to be no drug or therapy that has zero risk.”

Additionally, both Dr. Lamanteer and Dr. Weis restated that both BSA and Northwest Texas Hospital will be requiring visitors and employees to continue wearing masks within their facilities.