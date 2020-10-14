Local haunted house finding ways to safely operate amid pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — After several years, Joey Adams’, owner of Amarillo Scaregrounds, love for Halloween has not changed but the way he operates his haunted house has.

“There’s hoops that you have to jump through in order to be open,” Adams said.

Some of those hoops include implementing the proper safety guidelines.

“Sanitizer on the counters when you come out of the haunt, sanitizers when you go in a haunt,” Adams explained.

Although there has been some pushback from customers, Adams is requiring everyone to wear masks.

“I get a lot of people upset over having to wear a mask,” Adams said. “The requirements was that you wear a mask, we wear a mask.”

For an added safety precaution Amarillo Scaregrounds is making sure there is a safe distance between the customers and the haunters.

“It’s a lot harder to scare somebody from six-foot away than it is to be right up in their face,” Adams said. “What you try to do is get them to spread out get them socially distance start with. In areas where we have good lighting, we have the floor marked for socially distancing. “

Adams has also made sure that customers entering the haunted house are grouped with the people they originally came with.

“Originally, you had a bunch of people, maybe one or two maybe three and you ended up grouping those together, well, you really can’t do that in the Corona,” Adams said “You know if it’s a group of two it’s a group of two.”

