Local gyms, fitness centers prepare to reopen Monday

SAN ANSELMO, CA – MARCH 14: Class participants warm up with a bar bell during a CrossFit workout at Ross Valley CrossFit on March 14, 2014 in San Anselmo, California. CrossFit, a high intensity workout regimen that is a constantly varied mix of aerobic exercise, gymnastics and Olympic weight lifting, is one of the fastest […]

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —As Monday approaches, gyms and fitness centers will be able to open their doors to customers again at 25% capacity with other restrictions.

One local gym, Zach’s Club 54 worked hard all day Saturday cleaning and getting ready for Monday.

Bobby Prescott, owner of Zach’s Club 54 said he is working hard to fall in line with Governor Greg Abbott’s order, having cleaning crews come in and rearranging workout equipment.

While some gyms are reopening on Monday, some have decided against it, like the Downtown Athletic Club.

“We just felt like after talking to our owners and our management, for our club, it’s best to wait until June first. We are using this time to clean and over prepare,” said Shelby Tiemann, Executive Director of the Downtown Athletic Club.

Tiemann added when the club reopens some amenities will be closed.

“Unfortunately, we going to have to hold off on basketball, along with our kids club and fitness classes,” said Tiemann.

The Downtown Athletic Club is using this time to do some remolding and reinventions, as they could not with the gym being open to the public.

Tiemann added it is difficult to stay closed as they want their customers to stay healthy and happy.

More from MyHighPlains.com: