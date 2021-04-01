Local gun shops seeing firearm, ammunition shortage

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — If you are struggling to find ammunition for your gun, you are not alone. Gunshop owners are reporting a shortage of firearms and ammunition.

Deborah Jobe, the owner of Retribution Arms, said their sales increased astronomically at the start of the pandemic.

“I think that it was, people were afraid and were wanting to know that they had protection, and they could protect themselves and their families,” said Jobe.

May 2020 is when Jobe said a shortage of firearms and ammunition came about.

“The demand went up; supplies dropped,” said Jobe.

Jobe said she is not sure what truly caused the drop in supply, but said she thought it was because of the shutdown.

“Everybody had to stay home and the supplies that were already produced and on hand, they got bought up,” said Jobe. “Then with limited staff, they had trouble keeping up because the demand went so high.”

Jobe said ammunition manufactures are not taking on new dealers.

“They won’t even talk to anyone … If you weren’t already a part of their system, then you still have to go through your distributors, and the distributors not getting it either,” Jobe explained.

Due to the shortage, Jobe said her shop is limiting the amount of ammunition per person.

“If we happen to have any bulk ammunition, it’s limited to one bulk box per customer per day. If we have the smaller boxes, that’s two per customer per day,” said Jobe.

Retribution Arms, formally Steel Heart Tactical, was located in a strip mall on the 3400 block of Georgia. Jobe, along with others, lost her business after an early morning fire back in September. We asked Jobe if the impact of the shortage added on top of the relocating and rebuilding inventory.

“It’s not any worse. It’s the same situation we would have been in, even if we hadn’t have had the fire. But by having the fire and having to relocate, then, we lost all of our product before. So then we had to restock, and it’s very expensive and it’s very hard to get the amount of items in to reopen that we had when we closed.”

Jobe said she believes another reason for the rise in purchasing is politically motivated. When asked if they noticed an uptick in sales after the presidential election, Jobe said they were not open during that period because of the fire, so she said she could not speak on her sales but did say, “I mean, that’s, right now, that’s why the demand is high, because they want to get them before they’re banned. As many as they can.”

As far as finding ammunition, Jobe said physically visiting shops may be the best on an attempt at finding what you need.

“You don’t know when you might find a box or two that you can get, you know. If you hit four or five places in town and get a box or two at each one,” said Jobe.