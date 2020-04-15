Local gun sales spike during COVID-19 pandemic



AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Firearm stores around town are having trouble keeping their shelves stocked.

Owner of Steel Heart Tactical, Deborah Jobe, said people are preparing to exercise their second amendment right if they absolutely have to.



“When something like this happens people get scared, and they need to feel secure in their homes,” Jobe, explained.

Although it is good for business it can be hard to get customers what they want when they want it.

“It just started depleting our stock and one of our distributors is shut down, and a lot of them are out of stock as well,” Jobe stated.

Recently, they have partnered up with another firearm distributor in town to help get her customers what they need.

“We did team up with Amarillo Armory they build the AR’s here in town,” Jobe said.

So far AR-15’s and pistols are some of the hottest items. However, guns are not the only thing people are visiting for.

“We do have a smokeless range and it’s with lasers you can pay to run through scenarios, or it’s just a target shoot or competition,” Jobe stated.

The scenarios are lifelike and for some it’s also a way to destress and have fun.

The City of Amarillo has said that crime rate in our area has dropped since the COVID-19 pandemic has started.

