Local groups come together to help feed families in need

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Different organizations and volunteers came together today in Amarillo to help give out the USDA Farmers to Families Food Boxes, through a program called “The Nickerson-Bridgewater Food Box Program”.

On Saturday, June 27, at the First Baptist Church in Amarillo from 9 A.M. to 1 PM different organizations and groups came together to help at least 3,000 families in need, by giving out food.

The Nickerson-Bridgewater Food Box Program helps provide food benefits, access to a healthy diet, and nutrition to low-income households. The goal was to help families in the community that may be struggling.

Martha Nickerson, a sponsor for the event, discussed how they were helping families in the area she said, “We are trying to get the people fed, can’t feed the kids without feeding the parents. So all these cars you see going up and down here are for all the people that have lost their jobs and out of work and stuff. So you got to have food, and that’s what we are doing.

The Event Sponsors for the food give away included Services of Hope (SOH), The Amarillo Black Chamber of Commerce, and the Bridgewater Nickerson Foundation.

Some of the community partners that helped with the event included the Central Church Of Christ, the First Baptist Church, the First Presbyterian Church, the Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance, the Polk Street United Methodist, Services Of Hope.

XCEL Energy also helped by supplying safety vest for volunteers in the street area, while Karr & Hardee Dentistry donated Personal Protective Equipment for those volunteering at the event.

