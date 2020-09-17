Local group of gardeners share passion to help feed those in need

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)- Skyler Mueller is an experienced gardener whose passion is to help feed those in need.

“I grew up gardening,” said Mueller.

Mueller is a part of the Amarillo Garden Collective.

“We’re just a group of gardeners that want to share our love for the community and gardening whether that be through sharing our extra produce to sharing seeds an our experience,” Mueller added.

Mueller and other area gardeners deliver their extra produce to those in need every Thursday and Sunday.

“That’s the joy of gardening for me being able to bring them a bag of fresh produce, it makes there day,” said Mueller.

Mueller said she noticed that need for fresh produce has grown amid the pandemic.

“This year it became important because so many people were stuck at home and there was a panic and shortage for fresh produce, so it became a way to help some of the elderly or people with disabilities, individuals experiencing homeless that cant get to the stores,” said Mueller.

Lately, helping out has come with its challenges.

“Gardening in the panhandle is a different story,” Mueller explained. “We came off of several hundred degree days and all of a sudden had this cold snap so unless you want to tarp your hold garden there’s nothing you can do except cross your fingers.”

Despite unpredictable circumstances Mueller said she’ll continue to use her green thumb tohelp her community.

If you want to learn more about the Amarillo Garden Collective, click here.