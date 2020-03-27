Local girl making cards for kids celebrating birthdays during social-distancing

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — With social distancing being enforced many people are missing out on their planned birthday parties, but 9-year-old Ava Johnson is making sure kids in our area can still smile on their special day.

“I am making these little cards for little kids that can’t have birthday parties cause of the sickness and people don’t want to get sick and things,” Ava said.

Ava’s mom, Marci Mustoe said she originally got the idea from a Facebook friend.

“She just said they were making cards for kids who were having birthdays this month and next month that are going to miss birthday party and things.”

From there, Ava made her own birthday list.

“We’ll go on Facebook and we will say what’s your name and address and they’ll send it to us and then we’ll write down their names we’ll do a card for them and we’ll send it off to them.”

Since Ava has always had a love for crafts and the genuine gift of giving. Mustoe knew this kind of past time would be worth celebrating.

“It kinda keeps me busy because basically it’s the only thing I like. Ava added. “It makes me feel good and makes me feel like I’m helping people a lot.”

