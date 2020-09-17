Local football games in the area canceled due to COVID-19

Perryton at Canadian scheduled for Friday, September the 18th is canceled due to Perryton ISD confirming positive cases on both the Perryton JV & Varsity teams with close contact quarantines affecting multiple players, thus the JV game Thursday and Homecoming Friday night gaming being canceled. Perryton ISD said they will work to reschedule the Homecoming festivities for the next home game on October 2nd versus Spearman.

Shallowater at Childress scheduled for Friday, September the 18th is canceled due to one positive case on Shallowater’s team. All linemen there had to quarantine.

Boys Ranch at Shamrock scheduled for Friday, September the 18th is canceled due to Boys Ranch coaches having Covid-19 concerns.