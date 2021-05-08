Local flower shop seeing lots of business for Mother’s Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Sunday is Mother’s Day, so we’re checking in with a local flower shop that’s getting lots of business for the holiday.

The owner of Scott’s Flowers, Mary Ruth Albracht said this has been a busy week, not only because of Mother’s Day but also because most people didn’t buy flowers last year because of COVID.

So there weren’t as many people growing them plus the winter storm in February killed plenty of flowers in South Texas.

“It’s the busiest week I have seen in a long long time I guess everybody is appreciating their mothers with all of this covid going on and it’s just a good way to say I love you to send a flower,” said Albracht.

The shop will be closed Sunday for Mother’s Day, but reopens Monday morning.