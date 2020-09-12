Local first responders hold 19th annual 9/11 memorial ceremony

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Area first responders took part in the 19th annual 9/11 memorial ceremony.

This event started at 8:45 a.m. on Friday with members of the Amarillo Fire Department, Amarillo Police Department, and Randall and Potter County Sheriff’s Office taking part as well as other first responders.

The day started with a presentation of honor guards from the various first responders, followed by a speech given by the Chief of the Amarillo Fire Department Jason Mays.

Tribute was paid to those lost 19 years ago by playing Taps and Amazing Grace followed by a 21 gun salute.

Lonnie Hollabugh, a retired firefighter talked about his experience of going to Ground Zero days after the attacks.

“You know when everybody started talking about going, I had to go. Honestly, it was more horrific than we all knew it was here because we thought we were ready when we got up there, then we actually got to the site, it was way more horrific than what we had imagined,” said Hollabugh.

Hollabugh said every 9/11 he carries a flag with him signed by survivors and those who were there at Ground Zero.

“It’s been 19 years later and I’m still not sure how to put it a lot of it into words. As a firefighter, I wanted to be a firefighter since I was in the fourth grade, and I was living my lives dream, so I knew that was part of it and people ask me the hero thing, I’m not a hero, but I’ve worked beside a few,” said Hollabugh.

Due to covid-19 along with state and local mandated restrictions, the event was closed to the public this year.

More from MyHighPlains.com: