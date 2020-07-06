Local fire agencies respond to multiple calls on July 4th holiday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Although fireworks are illegal to set off within Amarillo City Limits, that did not stop many amateur pyrotechnics from celebrating Independence Day, leading to multiple calls to the Amarillo Fire Department.

Capt. Cody Snyder with the Amarillo Fire Department said they went on a little more than 20 firework calls and others that could be firework-related.

Those calls were all within the Amarillo City Limits, ranging from dumpster fires to vehicle fires, structure fires, to grass fires.

Capt. Snyder said that with the rain it did help and that the fire number of fires could have been worse.

“Any homes that are close by, one catches fire, with dry windy conditions, it’s pretty easy, especially in an apartment complex,” said Capt. Snyder. “Fire can spread quickly. Fireworks can burn at 2,000 degrees. That doesn’t take much. 2,000 degrees will set just about anything on fire.”

Capt. Snyder wanted to reemphasize that fireworks are illegal in the city limits.

“It’s not just illegal to pop off fireworks in the city limits, you cannot possess them, manufacture them, you can’t own them, you can’t buy them in the city limits and take them to your house. You cannot possess them in shape, form, or fashion inside the city limits,” said Capt. Snyder.

The Amarillo Fire Department can seize and destroy fireworks, but cannot impose fines.

We also spoke to Steven Denny with Potter County Fire and Rescue and he said from the hours of 7 p.m. to midnight, they had more than 20 fire-related calls in addition to the medical and firework injury calls.

