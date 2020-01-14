Local filmmaker’s short film picked up by Amazon Prime

“You know this is sort of just my love letter to the area because I love it so much and it’s such a beautiful place to live,” said Mike Willbanks, “Walking Papers” Director.

Willbanks is referring to his recent short film “Walking Papers.” Which is about a bank guard being forced into retirement.

“I just kind of had this idea about this bank guard on his last day of work and what he would do if the place were robbed. Would he say this is you’lls problem, you’re forcing me into retirement, so why is this my problem or would he actually go after the guys that robbed the bank,” said Willbanks.

Willbanks’ inspirations may sound pretty familiar.

“Christopher Nolan, I love that guy’s work. He’s my all-time favorite director. Quentin Tarantino, he’s another one,” said Willbanks.

In Tarantino-like fashion, “Walking Papers” has received acclaim for it’s creative story line.

“I think the biggest thing that people keep talking about is how they weren’t expecting the twist. There’s a couple of twists in it honestly,” said Willbanks.

Willbanks couldn’t help but also draw inspiration from the panhandle landscape.

“Whenever I was writing the script for walking papers, a lot of it was just driving around and looking to see what the countryside had to offer,” said Willbanks.

Also, right here in the yellow city.

“All of the bank scenes were actually filmed in the old federal building in downtown,” said Willbanks.

With his hands in other ongoing projects as well, Willbanks says filmmaking provides him with a positive outlet.

“It’s a way for me to share my ideas and my stories with other people. I just love it so much,” said Willbanks.

If you’d like to check out more of Willbanks’ work, click here: www.lumospictures.com.