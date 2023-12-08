AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Local boxer Isaac Obando has one goal when he steps in the ring.

“I want to be a national champion one day,” said Obando, a 2021 graduate of Tascosa High School.



He’s pretty new to the sport of boxing, as he entered the ring for the first time about a year and a half ago, and he’s all about the hard work.

“I come here after work, you know, we worked out, we jump rope, shadow box, we spar, you know, hit the bag, mitt work, all of that. After that, I go to the gym and I put some overtime in, train a little more, you know, a lot of running. A lot of jump ropes, a lot of bikes and battle ropes,” he explained.

Obando’s rocking a record of 5-2 right now, and told MyHighPlains.com that he’s enjoying the journey and the opportunity.

“I like fighting. I never had the opportunity till about a year ago, I just love the sport, I love getting down like that,” he expressed.

The 2021 Tascosa graduate is in the early stages of his boxing career, but with a chance to gain more experience at the Olympic trials, he says he’s taking it as win no matter what.

“It’s actually a Bible verse that says seek first his kingdom and all these things will be added on. I truly believe when you seek the Lord, all the dreams and all the desires you have, he will fulfill them for you,” he told myhighplains.com.

His coach, Nieves Portillo, said the main goal, win or lose, is adding to Obando’s resume and experience.

“Just stay focused,” said Portillo, who also owns Champions Boxing Gym, where Obando and the other three local fighters going to Olympic trials train. “Gotta stay focused, can’t let a little bump in the road. side track, you get off, get you onto another road.”



As for Obando, he’ll continue to walk in what he says is his purpose.

“Jesus, that’s my inspiration for everything, my motivation and everything,” he said.