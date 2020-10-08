Local family’s Halloween yard giving neighbors good scare during pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT ) — Holidays are expected to be a bit different in the age of COVID-19. The unusual times are not stopping the Heller family from getting in the Halloween spirit. In fact, their decked out front yard is giving their entire neighborhood a good scare.

If you make your way down Montague Drive in Amarillo, you will see for yourself that Halloween is not cancelled at the Heller’s House

“There are people all day long, driving by taking pictures getting out and looking at the yard,” Pam Heller said. “I have just as much fun decorating as I do seeing the faces of everyone who gets to enjoy it.”

Every year, Heller and her husband, Patrick, spend time planning their theme.

“Hours doesn’t do it justice it’s more like days,” Patrick Heller said about the time it takes to decorate.

This year, Halloween serves a different purpose.

“In this time, just to have something that’s uplifting and positive that people can enjoy is uplifting,” Pamela Heller said.

“It’s something that will put a smile on their face and something that lets them forget about the COVID-19 pandemic,” Patrick Heller added.

On top of decorating for Halloween, the Heller family is making sure they are providing a safe experience for trick or treaters.

“We are currently building a candy shoot that will maintain the six foot distance,” Pamela Heller said. “Ourselves will be wearing masks for protection, we will be wearing gloves.”

The CDC has released guidelines on COVID-19 low-risk and high-risk Halloween activities.

To read these guidelines, click here.

More from MyHighPlains.com: