Local Facebook page helping those in need this Christmas

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The coronavirus pandemic has impacted people here on the High Plains in a variety of ways.

A Facebook group was created to help those who need it, this past year.

Administrator Marci Mustoe said the group was started in March as a way to get things people need to help combat the coronavirus such as hand sanitizer and other things.

She said it slowly morphed into helping those in need or less fortunate.

“Its really neat to see people help each other like that and there’s been a lot of things that have come out of it too. Like the other day someone was helping someone out because someone had helped them out like a month ago, so there is that kind of happening. So it’s neat,” said Mustoe.

Mustoe said that with Christmas approaching they put a post out at the end of November to help kids in the area receive gifts this Christmas.

Mustoe said they received over 400 comments on the post asking for assistance. She said that they still have over 200 left on the list.

“Each one of those responses have one to six kids that need help. But we delete them as we go, so that’s just what’s left. So there’s a whole lot left on there,” said Mustoe.

Mustoe said the page does not allow monetary donation requests as a way to avoid scammers.

Also, the Facebook page has a list of resources people can find that include things from child care assistance, housing and utility assistance, and local food banks.

Mustoe added that people only from Amarillo and the surrounding area will be added to the page. They don’t add anyone from out of state, but she says they will try to connect them to resources in their area.