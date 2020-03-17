Local events canceled due to coronavirus concerns

Amarillo Habitat Brinner & Blueprints Event

“Due to the COVID-19 and CDC recommendations, we are postponing the Brinner & Blueprints Event.

We will continue to monitor the situation and will provide more information when we are able to reschedule.”

Amarillo Symphony March Concert:

The Amarillo Symphony has postponed its March 27 and 28 performance of “Hollywood Masters” in light of recommendations by the City of Amarillo.

The symphony is looking to reschedule the “Hollywood Masters” in June of this year. The symphony said it will communicate these details once they come available.

Anyone who has already purchased single tickets to the March concerts can:

Retain your tickets for the rescheduled concert;

Donate your tickets and receive a tax deduction for the total ticket value;

Receive a refund for the value of your ticket.

For assistance, please email info@amarillosymphony.org, by phone at 806.376.8782, or in person at the Symphony office: 301 S. Polk St., Suite 700, between 9am to 5pm, Monday through Friday.

Big Brothers Big Sisters 32nd Bowl For Kids’ Sake

“We are currently working with our partners at Western Bowl to reschedule the event for a future time. Rest assured that the staff at BBBSTxPan will be contacting all sponsors and bowling teams, when a new date is available. If you have any questions about your teams or sponsorships, please contact us at 806-351-2210.”

Friends of the Amarillo Public Library April Book Sale

The book sale has been postponed until May 29 – May 31.

Potter County Precinct 2 Town Hall Meeting:

The quarterly Town Hall that was scheduled for this Wednesday has been canceled based on CDC guidelines to limit gatherings.

To report your event canceled, email news@kamr.com.

More from MyHighPlains.com: