Local event center says weddings are back in business

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The wedding industry took a hard hit in the beginning of the pandemic, but now things are looking up.

“I think it will be a better year especially, I think one of two things either this is becoming the new norm and people are learning to live with it or their really putting their hope in a vaccine and that all of this is going away,” Kacie McDaniel, Co-Owner of Panhandle Charm weddings & Events, explained.

The local wedding event center stated they have already booked more weddings than they have held last year.

“So just to put it in kind of comparison 2019 we did 41 weddings and then when we went to 2020 it was obviously a weird year and we did 19 weddings. right now we’re sitting at about 25 weddings booked so far,” McDaniel said.

They say the recent success is attributed to less fear in catching the virus while now knowing more about it and a vaccine being out.

For those who want to take precautions Panhandle Charm Weddings said they have just what you need.

“We have started offering elopement type packages so it’s catered toward smaller weddings you know 50 guests or less that way people can still have a really intimate ceremony, have all the pretty pictures and but be exposed to so many people,” McDaniel said.

On Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, Panhandle Charm Weddings & Events will be holding a wedding open house from 1:00 until 4:00.