Local establishments prepare for New Year’s Eve celebrations

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — For many restaurants and bars, New Year’s Eve is a night to bring in extra income and celebrate with their customers.

However, managers said this is a night they also try to make sure everyone gets home safe.

Crush Wine Bar and Grill’s Manager, Connor Orourke, said they prepare for situations in which a customer may have had too much to drink.

They teach bartenders and servers to look for signs that indicate someone may be inebriated and may not be able to drive.

“Slurring, they get louder as the night goes on, overly friendly. We teach people to watch as they get up from the barstool if they’ve been there for a while and if they’re going to the bathroom to see how they’re moving,” Ourouke said.

Bars and restaurants often reserve the right to refuse service to anyone.

Crush Wine Bar and Grill and a few other places are offering to call a cab or a ride-sharing service if they feel someone is unable to drive themselves back home.

