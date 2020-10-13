Local election officials see record turnout on first day of early voting

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Tuesday was the first day of early voting across the State of Texas for the November elections, and locals are ready to cast their ballot.

Potter County Elections Administrator Melynn Huntly said they have exceeded the largest one-day number of voters in early voting, seeing just less than 2,700 people coming out to vote.

Randall County Elections Administrator Shannon Lackey said she has seen long lines all day and phones have been ringing constantly. Randall County said its in-person voting total for today is 4,584.

“It began today and we kicked it off wonderfully. We’ve had lines all day long,” said LackeyOctoberoesn’t end until October 30 so there’s lots of days to cast your ballot. If you show up today and the lines are long, you can come back another day. We have 16 more days.”

Early voting ends on Oct. 30.

More from MyHighPlains.com: