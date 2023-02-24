AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It is the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Over this past year, Ukraine has shown other nations the definition of what a strong country means. They have persevered and endured many hardships. Amarillo residents have taken it upon themselves to help the people directly impacted by the war.

Kind House Ukraine Bakery Executive Director Glenda Moore has been providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine since 2013. She wanted to help, so that is when she turned to baking.

“I was not a baker at all. I was making peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, whenever my mom was making these fabulous meals”, said Moore, “My mom was like, you’re gonna learn to bake. So she taught me to make her world famous cinnamon rolls. And so I mean, it’s just started from there.”

If you happen to visit the bakery’s storefront, you may notice there are no prices on their goods. Instead, they ask customers to donate from the heart. These donations went to support Ukraine by providing coal, before the February 2022 invasion. In February, they have been working towards heating homes, providing medical supplies, and helping small little villages that didn’t have electricity or running water either.

“This past year, we’ve been able to rescue over 2000 people out of the war zones of Ukraine, and provide humanitarian aid to the hospitals in Ukraine”, said Moore, “Currently, we’re working on heating 15 homes, and providing firewood to those homes”.

Ukrainians face many dangers in their daily lives. Director of Operations in Ukraine Dmitry Pashchenko says there are alert notifications on phones to allow people to take shelter.

“[Some] dangers are drone that Russians use and rockets. [The] government uses this alarm system…letting you know that there is a threat from rocket or a drone. And in theory, you have time to take a shelter or cover,” said Pashchenko.”Sometimes those air raid alerts could take place for an hour [to] six hours per day, like nonstop. And meanwhile, you have to go to work or you have to go to for [groceries]”.

Unfortunately, this has become part of everyday life for the people in Ukraine. Pashchenko says many do not see the war ending soon. He hears many elderly people that end up staying say they wish the war to be over.

“Imagine us working all our life to have this house and now it’s destroyed. Now we have to live in a tent or we have to leave our house”, Pashchenko said on what he has heard in Ukraine.

Even with hardship, Ukraine carries on. “The amazing thing is that with all the buildings that are being torn down, Ukraine is so vigilant, they’re building new buildings right next to them. I mean, like is if something’s being torn down, they’re doing their best to get it together and make things like clean and beautiful”, said Moore, “They have the strongest spirit”.

At Kind House Ukraine Bakery, they are always looking for volunteers. Moore wants people to use their talents to help the people in Ukraine. For more information, you can go to Kind House Ukraine Bakery’s website or their Facebook page.

Pashchenko with much gratitude said, “I just want to thank you all Western partners from the Ukrainian nation for help and full support that you provided for us. I know because of your help we wouldn’t be able to make it through and we really appreciate. Thank you very much guys. Big hug from Ukraine.”