AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Across the nation Saturday, many joined along with the March for our Lives rally in Washington D.C. to call on lawmakers for common-sense national and state gun safety restrictions, including one here in Amarillo as teachers gathered at the Amarillo Independent School District Education Support Center.

Aaron Phillips, an AISD teacher and President of the Amarillo Education Association, said this rally shows that across the nation people are wanting change.

“If we are not visible if we are not standing up and demanding action. We are not going to get the legislation we need to save our kids’ lives,” said Phillips.

Phillips said they are wanting data-based, evidentiary measures that will make schools safe.

“You hear a lot of political leaders calling for the hardening of schools, which will make them less safe and make them more traumatic for students. We need to stop the guns from getting into the hands of people that will harm us. So the evidence has shown, we need compressive background checks no matter where someone buys a firearm, we need a mandatory waiting period, we need limits on high capacity rounds,” said Phillips.

Amanda Fitzgerald, a high school teacher with AISD added teachers are the front line of the school and must be included in the conversion to help keep students safe.

“We are the voice of our students many times,” said Fitzgerald.

Lindsay London, a former nurse with Amarillo ISD said she hopes the conversion will change after Uvalde.

“As parents of school-age children, we are not ok. We are scared every day that today will be the day that something might happen in our own child’s school. I hope that our communities will demand action from government officials now and not just thoughts and prayers and excuses and delays,” said London.

Phillips said they wore orange at Saturday’s event because it is the color of the gun violence awareness movement and much like a hunter to say don’t shoot us, don’t shoot our kids, and don’t shoot our schools

Phillips said there were over 100 people that attended Saturday’s rally.