Local doctors make appearance on TLC show ‘Obesity Med’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Two doctors here on the High Plains, will be appearing on TLC’s new pilot show “Obesity Med.”

“It’s there journey of their struggles with weight and how they found themselves in a situation that they felt somewhat hopeless and watching them kind of on their journey particularly James going through surgery and how it changed his life,” Dr. Bleu Schniederjan, physician at Panhandle Weight Loss Center, explained.

The show will also feature two patients and their journey to a healthier and happier life, something the doctors said they pride themselves on doing.

“We deliver very safe high quality surgery but also couple that with education when it comes to health and wellness specifically nutrition,” Dr. Bo Neicho, stated.

The center is not just for changing the way you eat but also the way you think.

“One of the hardest struggles that our patients consistently face is what they bring in from their past,” Dr. Bo Neicho, said

Doctors at the center are hoping this show will help encourage others to live a healthier lifestyle.

“From the show you can expect to see us walk alongside these patients and participate in the education process and also be very focused on helping them get to surgery and recover from surgery,” Dr. Neichoy, stated.

The show will air tonight on TLC at 9 p.m. and if you are interested in looking at a few clips here is a direct link to view them.