AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of Dr. Rouzbeh Kordestandi, a local plastic surgeon, recently hosted his annual Christmas After Christmas event, giving local children and families from the Greater Amarillo Foster Parent Association, the chance to pick up new shoes.

The event occurred in late December at the Amarillo Shoe Carnival location, giving the kids the chance to pick up shoes for the year. Officials said they helped around 90 children during the 2022 event.

Kordestani said he started this event because he saw a need for children to get new shoes for the new year. Kordestandi has hosted the event for multiple years, and it has grown each year.

“I think what everybody does in years past, and especially now because the economy has gotten a little bit tougher, what’s happened is that everyone is kind of involved in their own things, and that’s understandable,” he said. “But, you kind of forget there’s a lot of kids out there that have needs, and just with a little bit of money here and there, you can get them help along the way.”