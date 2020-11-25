Local doctor gives tips for how expecting moms can approach Thanksgiving meals

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — While Thanksgiving usually makes you want to eat almost everything in sight, pregnant and expecting moms need to be on the lookout for foods that may not be safe for them.

“Thanksgiving dinner, you know we all look forward to it all year long. But if you’re pregnant or breastfeeding it’s a little different,” said Dr. Teresa Baker, Texas Tech Physicians OB/GYN.

Dr. Baker explains how women that are either pregnant or breast feeding should approach holiday eating.

“Number one you don’t want to overeat. If you’re pregnant and you overeat you’re going to be absolutely miserable. We know now that we’re not eating for two. A whole pregnancy we want to gain a total of like 20 to 25 pounds,” said Dr. Baker.

What foods should they keep an eye out for?

“Soft cheeses that are unpasteurized could be risky. Things that have been sitting out on the bar a long time. Especially with mayonnaise or cold cuts that have been sitting out a long time. You just want to avoid anything that could be a listeria risk. Obviously uncooked meats are a no no. So any sushis or any uncooked meats are a big no no,” said Dr. Baker.

What about liquids, especially coffee?

“Coffee like a tall or small cup of coffee is fine, about 300 milligrams of caffeine a day. But the venti, the bucket of coffee is not a good idea,” said Dr. Baker.

So what is the biggest key that Dr. Baker said for pregnant women to do to ensure a happy and healthy Thanksgiving?

“I would say small frequent meals that are high in protein and then get up and walk around the block because you’re going to be absolutely miserable if you sit down and eat a ton of carbs,” said Dr. Baker.

For expecting moms looking for more information, they can call the Infant Risk Center which is a world-wide call center located presently in the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, School of Medicine, Department of Pediatrics in Amarillo.

To contact them, please call: (806) 352-2519