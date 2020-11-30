Local districts return to school after Thanksgiving break

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Local students and teachers returned to school Monday, whether online or in person after the thanksgiving break.

Superintendent Marshall Harrison, of Sunray Independent School District, said that they returned to in-person learning Monday after an extended Thanksgiving break.

Harrison said this extended break gave the district time to deep clean and air out the campus for when staff and students returned Monday.

“We have a company called GermBlast infection control that comes in, and gosh they will be here again on Saturday. They’ve been in eight times this year periodically,” said Harrison.

Harrison said the district has not seen cases in students, but have seen them in staff.

Harrison has also been asked why the district hasn’t canceled certain events on campus, such as band and basketball. He said it all comes down to the student experience.

“You say just cancel it all, well at the end of the day when you cancel all that, it’s easy for me to cancel it because I’ve had those experiences, I’ve already had those experiences. But I got eight-year-old kids, ten-year-old kids, 12, 14, 15-year-olds they haven’t had those experiences,” added Harrison.

He said there is a lot of communication in the community and he knows there is no easy answer when it comes to coronavirus.

“There is no right or wrong answers when it comes to COVID-19, we’ve come to that conclusion. We take one day at a time and we deal with one situation that comes to us in every COVID case,” said Harrison.

Harrison said he believes only five students are doing virtual learning at this moment.

Harrison said they are taking temperatures at every entrance and Harrison said you can not come into the building without having your temperature taken.

Tulia ISD postponed their planned school closure from Monday until December 9th and returned to in-person learning Monday. The district said they will re-evaluate the need to move to online learning and close schools, according to their Facebook page.

Clovis Municipal School District shifted all instruction back into remote learning upon return from the Thanksgiving holiday.