Local deaf community says they are struggling to communicate during COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR?KCIT) – For those in our community who are deaf or hard of hearing COVID-19 has made things harder concerning the ways they communicate.

Most people in the deaf community have to depend on their facial expressions to help them communicate.

However with masks being recommended, they say that has made things a little more difficult.

The World Federation of the Deaf has been sharing information on the coronavirus and tips for those struggling to communicate with the hearing.

The deaf community in Texas say they are a good tool.

Locally based programs like the Amarillo Deaf Church said they want the hearing to consider the difficulties they are facing right now.

We spoke to ADC member Angie Tankersley, using an interpreter on how she feels during this time.

“You’re thinking is this a question, are they happy, it just causes a lot of doubt there’s not the certainty that I normally have when people aren’t wearing a mask because I’m only getting that visual cue from the eyes, Tankersley explained.”

Tankersley said she often feels that many hearing people do not consider those deaf or hard of hearing in their everyday life.

There are some things those who are hearing can do to help communicate with those who may be deaf or hard of hearing.

You can purchase a mask that is clear so people can see facial expressions. You can also grab a pen and paper and actually write out what you’re trying to say.

