Local daycares prepare ready to reopen

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As Amarillo prepares to reopen in Phase 2 after being pushed back a week, one of those getting ready to reopen is daycares.

We spoke to two daycares preparing to reopen on Friday, May 29, Texas Premier Childcare and Little Bird Preschool and Childcare. They have remained open, but only for children of essential employees. Both said they are prepared for Friday.

“We do a lot of actives about germs and hand washing and all that fun stuff just to try to make them understand a little bit more,” said April Williams, Director of Operations of Texas Premier Childcare.



Sara Adamchak, owner of Little Bird Preschool and Childcare said that some of the changes taking place are removing items that are constantly touched by the kids, shifting to more outdoor learning, and around the clock sanitation of classrooms and areas.

“And another thing we had to adapt is how many kids we allow to eat at a table. We are only allowing four children per table at the moment. We used to allow eight or nine at a table, so that’s different,” said Adamchak.

Both facilities said that a lot of the older kids at the daycare understand why changes are being made.

The two daycares said they have been having an easier time maintaining the changes due to smaller attendance size and ratio of staff to child.

All daycare staff must now have a state-mandated COVID-19 training, and Adamchak said she and her staff hope to have that completed by this week or the next.

