Local Crossfit gyms react to former CEO’s controversial comments

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Crossfit gyms across the country are responding after Crossfit’s now former CEO made some comments on social media regarding George Floyd and COVID-19.

“Knowing that I don’t have to have that name to have a fun gym, a successful gym that provides fun family fitness, the best hour of people’s day, has given me the freedom to remove my name from Crossfit,” said Kyle Cato, Crossfit 806 Owner.

That’s exactly what Cato is doing along with many other Crossfit gyms across the country after controversial comments were made on several platforms by Crossfit’s former CEO, Greg Glassman.

“He just kind of dug himself deep in the way he viewed the issues and it just went against what I thought was right,” said Cato.

Which means the gym will be undergoing some changes, including a new name.

“The signs have come down off the building. We are now working with a business to help re-brand to help go that direction,” said Cato.

Even though Crossfit is a global name, Cato says removing it won’t change much.

“We built this into a successful gym and knowing that people are still going to see what we offer. The values that we follow, the coaching that we provide. The name Crossfit isn’t going to hurt us,” said Cato.

Cato also says this was a perfect teaching moment for his son, having just had a recent conversation with him before the comments were made.

“To know that I stood firm in my beliefs, I’m going to look back in 50 years knowing that I did the right thing when the times were tough,” said Cato.

Palo Duro Crossfit statement on Glassman’s comments: https://www.facebook.com/palodurocrossfit/

Crossfit Amarillo’s statement on Glassman’s comments: https://www.facebook.com/cfamarillo/