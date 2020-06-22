Local counselor says anxiety is on the rise due to COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Mental health professionals are saying they have been getting more calls from patients with concerns about the coronavirus.

Counselor, Ken Haney, said anxiety is common when there is a major life change.

“It’s something that definitely is having an impact on our culture and effecting people to various degrees just depending on the way that they’re dealing with it and how close they are to the situation,” Haney stated.

In this case, we are dealing with the coronavirus, and it is a virus we’re still learning about.

Haney, said people need to get down to the root of what’s causing anxiety.

“So anxiety is the emotion that tells you that you’re not safe and it can be something that’s connected to an emotional situation or a relationship your physical safety. Potentials loss of a job or loss of status,” Haney explained.

According to Haney, in order to deal with that anxiety the first thing you need to do is acknowledge what is causing it.

“Put a label on it, put words to it so that it becomes a rational concept that you can deal with then we start answering those concerns,” Haney said.

Once those concerns have been answered you can try to do things that help you regain control.

“Use hand sanitizer wear a mask that sort of thing,” Haney said.

If you are feeling overwhelmed with the change of routine or even your fears in general try to contact a mental health professional in your area.

